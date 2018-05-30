Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Clubs two-run home run
Descalso went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Reds.
Descalso took starter Luis Castillo deep in the first inning for his sixth homer of the year. The 31-year-old has been productive in his playing time, hitting .254/.348/.500 with 10 doubles, 24 RBI and 18 runs while playing around the diamond. Descalso is not always a lock to start a game, but manager Torey Lovullo has done well to slot him into the lineup with relative consistency.
