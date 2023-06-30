Jameson allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four over three scoreless relief innings in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Rays.

Jameson was part of a bullpen crew that logged seven scoreless frames after starter Brandon Pfaadt allowed six runs in two-plus innings. For Jameson, it was his fourth consecutive scoreless, multi-inning appearance -- seven hits, one walk, 10 strikeouts over 9.1 innings -- and the starter-turned-reliever has a 2.61 ERA out of the bullpen since being called up from Triple-A Reno in late May. The Diamondbacks are expected to be in the market for starting pitching, but until they land one, Jameson could enter the rotation. He's thrown 20.2 innings over eight relief appearances, so it wouldn't take long to stretch him out.