Jameson (2-0) picked up the win in the second of Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Dodgers, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

After tossing seven shutout innings in his big-league debut last Thursday, Jameson delivered another quality start for Arizona in his encore. The 25-year-old righty tossed 62 of 94 pitches for strikes and extended his career-opening scoreless streak to 12.1 frames before Max Muncy touched him up for a two-run blast. Jameson had some issues keeping the ball in the park in the minors, but with two impressive outings out of the gate, he seems to be locking down a spot in the D-backs' Opening Day rotation in 2023.