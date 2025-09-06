Rodriguez (7-8) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings to earn the win over the Red Sox on Friday.

Rodriguez picked up his second consecutive quality start and win, and he's allowed just one run over 12 innings in that span. His lone mistake Friday came in the second inning when he allowed an RBI triple to Nathaniel Lowe. Rodriguez can still be tough to trust from one start to the next, but he has covered at least six innings in six of nine starts since the All-Star break. He's at a 5.22 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 124:53 K:BB over 131 innings through 25 starts this season. The veteran southpaw is projected to make his next start on the road in San Francisco.