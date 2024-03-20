Rodriguez was removed from Tuesday's spring game against the Cubs with a potential injury, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
After getting through the first inning of Tuesday's contest, Rodriguez seemed to experience some discomfort while warming up before the second frame. It's unclear what exactly was bothering Rodriguez, but the D-backs will take a closer look at him and should provide details in the near future.
