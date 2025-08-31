Rodriguez (6-8) allowed four hits and four walks while striking out four over six scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday over the Dodgers.

Rodriguez wasn't exactly stingy in this performance, but he was effective enough to avoid letting the high number of walks burn him. The southpaw carried a 22:17 K:BB over 32.1 innings across his six starts in August while allowing 17 runs, though he was able to sprinkle in a couple of quality starts in that span. Rodriguez has a 5.40 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 120:51 K:BB through 125 innings over 24 starts this season. He's projected to face one of his former teams, the Red Sox, in a home start for his next outing.