Rivera started at third base and went 0-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 9-1 win over the Brewers.

Rivera got the start against a right-hander, which had been a role handled by Josh Rojas before he was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday. The former has hit well since being recalled in late April and has been a regular in the rotation at third base along with Rojas and Evan Longoria. The Diamondbacks now have a pair of righty hitters at third, so it bears watching to see how the split plays out. Rivera doesn't have a history of success in the majors, and his .364 BABIP is a factor in an impressive .313/.341/.406 line over 38 games. After Monday's game, Rivera has just one hit over the previous 21 at-bats, suggesting a correction to the slash line is coming.