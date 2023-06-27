Rivera is not in the starting lineup Tuesday versus the Rays.

Rivera will remain on the bench for the second game in a row and the third time in the last four contests. Evan Longoria will draw another start at third base and bat sixth in the series opener with Tampa Bay. Managers with Rivera on their fantasy team shouldn't worry about him falling completely out of the rotation considering he's batting .314 with 11 extra-base hits over 140 at-bats with Arizona this season.