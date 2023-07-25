Rivera went 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Monday's 10-6 loss to the Cardinals.

All three of Rivera's hits were singles in this contest. He's gone 10-for-42 (.238) over 12 contests in July while sharing third base with Evan Longoria. Rivera boasts a .290/.330/.398 slash line with three home runs, 22 RBI, 31 runs scored, one stolen base and 11 doubles through 200 plate appearances this season. He could continue to wrangle playing time away from Longoria, who has gone just 4-for-27 (.148) this month.