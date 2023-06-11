Rivera is out of the lineup for Sunday''s game against the Tigers.

Though he has the platoon advantage in his favor with a lefty (Joey Wentz) on the bump for Detroit, Rivera will head to the bench, ending a streak of seven consecutive starts. Rivera posted a .915 OPS and 3:5 BB:K over that seven-game stretch, but he may still struggle to retain near-everyday playing time now that Lourdes Gurriel is back in action after recently overcoming a groin injury.