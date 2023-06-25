Rivera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at San Francisco.
Rivera will take a seat for the second time in Arizona's past three games. Evan Longoria will start at the hot corner Sunday, and the pair should split playing time at the position going forward after Josh Rojas was demoted Monday.
