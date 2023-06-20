Rivera is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.
Evan Longoria will play third base and bat sixth versus the Brewers and right-hander Colin Rea. Rivera holds a .685 OPS in 81 plate appearances this year against righties, compared to an .833 OPS in his 54 plate appearances against lefties.
