Rivera will start at third base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Pirates, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

For the second straight day and the fourth time in six contests, Rivera will man third base. Meanwhile, Evan Longoria has been on the bench on all four occasions that Rivera has started, which likely signals that the former has been moved into more of a part-time role. Despite the uptick in playing time, Rivera doesn't profile as an especially enticing fantasy option, as he's batting an excellent .296 but otherwise lacks category juice. He's delivered just one home run and one stolen base across 168 plate appearances on the season.