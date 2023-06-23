Rivera is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Giants.
Rivera will get a breather after he went 0-for-3 with an RBI and two strikeouts in Thursday's matinee makeup game with the Nationals. Evan Longoria will take over at the hot corner and bat seventh in the series opener with San Francisco.
