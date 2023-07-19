Rivera is out of the lineup Wednesday versus Atlanta.
Evan Longoria will play third base and bat sixth after Rivera logged three straight starts at the hot corner. Rivera seems to have again gained a leg up on the position, though his overall offensive production remains rather underwhelming for fantasy purposes.
