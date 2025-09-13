Moreno went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 9-8 loss to Minnesota.

Moreno swatted a three-run shot in the ninth inning that gave the Diamondbacks a lead that went away in the bottom of the inning. He's on a hot streak with four consecutive multi-hit games (8-for-15, two HR, five RBI) and has been on a heater since returning the lineup in August following a two-month absence due to a fractured right index finger. Since returning, Moreno is slashing .351/.415/.614 with four home runs and 16 RBI over 17 contests.