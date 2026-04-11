Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Sitting out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno (back) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.
Lower-back tightness forced Moreno to make an early exit from Friday's game and will now also cause him to miss a start. Adrian Del Castillo will start behind the plate with Moreno on the bench.
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