Moreno was scratched from Arizona's Cactus League lineup Thursday due to lower-back tightness, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo emphasized that Moreno's back is "nothing to be alarmed with," but the D-backs will act with caution nonetheless. Tucker Barnhart will enter to catch Thursday and Friday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Logs two extra-base hits•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Batting third in Game 3•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Back in lineup for Game 1•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: X-rays negative•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: In lineup for Game 1•