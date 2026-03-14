Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters that Moreno was scratched from the lineup for Friday's Cactus League game against the Royals due to forearm tightness, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Moreno will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, so the Diamondbacks should provide an update for the 26-year-old catcher in the coming days. Adrian Del Castillo is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day while rehabbing from a calf strain, so James McCann would get the bulk of the work behind home plate if Moreno were to be sidelined for an extended amount of time.