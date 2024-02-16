Manager Torey Luvollo said Friday that Perdomo will begin the season as Arizona's primary shortstop, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.comreports.

Top prospect Jordan Lawlar made his MLB debut last season and will soon receive an extended look in the big leagues, but Perdomo's .712 OPS during the regular season last year and .754 OPS during the playoffs will help him keep the starting gig at shortstop for now. Perdomo totaled six home runs, 47 RBI, 71 runs and 16 steals in 144 contests, and he has a limited fantasy ceiling.