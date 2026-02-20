Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Three PAs in spring opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perdomo batted second and went 1-for-3 in Friday's Cactus League opener against the Rockies.
Perdomo should be a regular presence in spring lineups over the next two weeks, before he joins the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. He's expected to bat leadoff against right-handers and second against left-handers for Arizona during the regular season.
