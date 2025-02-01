Groover was invited to major league spring training camp, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports

Groover, the team's second-round selection in 2023, hit .281/.367/.474 last season with 10 home runs in 61 games over three minor league stops. He missed significant time early with a broken wrist and eventually finished at Double-A Amarillo. Groover made up for lost reps in the Arizona Fall League, where he hit .339 in 18 games. He's spent time on the diamond at first, second and third base, but needs to improve defensively if he's to stick at third. The soon-to-be 23-year-old showed good plate discipline in the minors, walking (30 BB) nearly as much as striking out (36 Ks).