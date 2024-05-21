High-A Hillsboro placed Groover on its 7-day injured list April 11 with a broken left wrist and later transferred him to the 60-day IL, Nick Pieroro of The Arizona Republic reports.

A bat-first player who lacks a natural defensive position, Groover suffered the injury April 9 when his glove arm made contact with a baserunner while trying to receive a throw at first base. Groover hit .375 with a .444 on-base percentage and two steals in four games for Hillsboro before ending up on the 60-day IL. He required surgery to address the injury and isn't expected to be ready to return to action until around mid-July.