Kennedy saved Thursday's game, but Mark Melancon remains Arizona's closer, the Arizona Republic reports.
Melancon asked to get some work in because he hadn't pitched since last Saturday. With Arizona on the road and trailing 3-1 heading into the eighth inning, there was no guarantee anybody would be pitching for the Diamondbacks in the ninth, so manager Torey Lovullo brought in Melancon. After Arizona plated four runs in the top of the ninth and grabbed a two-run lead, Kennedy was summoned to close out the game. There is no change in Arizona's closing situation.