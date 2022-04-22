Bukauskas (shoulder) has resumed throwing, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Bukauskas suffered a Grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder during his lone outing in spring training. The right-hander is playing catch at a distance of 60 feet.
