Peterson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 12-1 loss to Minnesota.

Peterson had one of two hits for the Diamondbacks, who lost their fifth straight. The steal was his 12th, one shy of his career-best mark set in 2018 with the Yankees and Orioles. This was the lefty hitter's third start in five games since being acquired at the trade deadline. All of Peterson's starts have come against right-handers, but it should be noted that Emmanuel Rivera also started against a right-hander since Peterson arrived in the desert.