McCarthy went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-1 win over the Guardians.

McCarthy has stolen a base in consecutive games after going seven contests without a theft. The outfielder has also hit safely in five straight games, going 9-for-21 (.429) with four extra-base hits in that span. He's hit fairly well since returning to the majors May 26, lifting his season slash line to .230/.295/.333 with 14 steals, one home run, seven RBI and 17 runs scored over 140 plate appearances.