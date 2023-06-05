McCarthy went 0-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Sunday's 8-5 loss to Atlanta.

In his second MLB stint of 2023, McCarthy is showing off the same base-stealing skills he did when he got a second chance in 2022. Since returning from Triple-A Reno on May 26, the outfielder has swiped eight bases in nine games. McCarthy, who had a .229 on-base percentage at the time of his demotion to Reno in late April, has a .355 OBP since his recall.