McCarthy went 1-for-4 with a triple and three RBI in Monday's 11-5 loss to San Francisco.

McCarthy put the Diamondbacks on top early with a bases-clearing triple in the top of the second inning, but Arizona pitching was unable to protect the lead. McCarthy started in left field for the fourth straight game against a right-hander and is 2-for-12 with six RBI in those starts. He's expected to remain the primary left fielder with Lourdes Gurriel (knee) on the injured list and lost for the rest of the regular season. McCarthy is slashing .196/.246/.325 with six steals, three home runs, 18 RBI and 14 runs scored across 52 games.