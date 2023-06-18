McCarthy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Guardians.

McCarthy extended his hitting streak to six games (10-for-24), and his go-ahead solo shot in the eighth inning was his fifth extra-base hit during the streak. The outfielder hadn't homered since April 23, just two games before his demotion to Triple-A Reno. He's at two long balls, eight RBI, 18 runs scored, 14 stolen bases and a .233/.296/.357 slash line over 42 contests this year. He's seeing regular playing time thanks to his improved hitting of late, which has pushed Pavin Smith into more of a part-time role.