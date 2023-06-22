McCarthy is not in Thursday's lineup against the Nationals.
Nick Ahmed and Alek Thomas enter the fray in this one, relegating McCarthy to the bench, even with righty Jake Irvin on the hill for Washington. McCarthy is hitting .274 with one home run and seven steals in 18 games this month.
