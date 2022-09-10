McCarthy went 3-for-5 with a solo home run along with two additional RBI and one additional run scored in a 13-10 loss to the Rockies on Friday. He stole one base.

McCarthy flashed a combination of power and speed by hitting his eighth home run and stealing his 16th base of the season. McCarthy is slashing .294/.352/.471 and has a Baseball-Reference WAR of 1.9 in 78 games played. The 25-year-old left-handed bat has shown a willingness to run early in his career and could reach 20 stolen bases this season.