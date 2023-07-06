McCarthy is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mets.
Dominic Fletcher will start in right field and bat seventh versus the Mets and right-hander Carlos Carrasco. This is presumably a planned day of rest for McCarthy, who's delivered a .316/.373/.439 batting line with 16 stolen bases in 35 games since being recalled to the Diamondbacks' major-league roster in late May.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Picks up 18th steal•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Gets Sunday off•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Leads off Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Adds another theft•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Logs steal in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Heads to bench Thursday•