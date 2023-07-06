McCarthy went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Mets.

McCarthy had gone six games without a steal entering this contest. He's been pretty steady lately, going 27-for-83 (.325) over his last 25 games. The outfielder has a .254/.321/.367 slash line, 18 thefts, two home runs, 11 RBI and 24 runs scored over 197 plate appearances.