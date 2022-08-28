McCarthy went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two steals in Saturday's 10-5 win over the White Sox.

McCarthy made it home on a Geraldo Perdomo single in the second inning and another in the eighth, then scored on an Alek Thomas sac fly in the ninth. He also swiped two bags in the contest and is now up to 12 steals on the year. The outfielder has received significant playing time this month and is performing well, slashing .324/.400/.419. His batting average sits at .292 on the season to go along with four homers.