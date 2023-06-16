McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a double, stolen base and run scored in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Phillies.

McCarthy extended a modest four-game hit streak with a third-inning double and came home on Gabriel Moreno's single. He later stole his 13th base after getting on via a bunt single. The outfielder is 7-for-16 with two doubles and two triples during the streak. The stolen base snapped a seven-game run without an attempt, which runs counter to the speedy McCarthy's behavior since being recalled in late May. He was 10-for-10 in steals over the first 10 games back in the majors.