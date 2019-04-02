Diamondbacks' Jazz Chisholm: Jumps to Jackson
Chisholm is opening the year with Double-A Jackson, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
Few prospects have done more to help their stock more since last year's All-Star break than Chisholm. While he had success in 36 games at High-A last year, he did strike out 32.5 percent of the time, so expectations should be tempered early on as he adjusts to Southern League pitchers.
