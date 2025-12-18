Diamondbacks' John Curtiss: Re-ups with Diamondbacks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks re-signed Curtiss to a minor-league contract Tuesday.
Curtiss had chosen free agency after being booted off Arizona's 40-man roster last month, but he's now back in the organization on a new deal. The 32-year-old pitched well in 30 relief outings for the Diamondbacks in 2025, collecting a 3.93 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB over 36.2. Curtiss is likely headed to Triple-A Reno to begin the 2026 season.
