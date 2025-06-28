The Diamondbacks selected Curtiss's contract from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

Curtiss signed a minor-league deal with Arizona in February and has posted a 6.34 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB over 32.2 innings with Reno this season. While those numbers are poor, the righty has been better of late, tossing 3.2 scoreless frames over his past three outings. To make room for Curtiss on the 26-man and 40-man rosters, the Diamondbacks designated fellow reliever Tayler Scott for assignment.