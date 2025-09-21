Curtiss allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.

Curtiss is the 17th player to log a save for the Diamondbacks this season, which has seen the team take a closing committee to the extreme. Andrew Saalfrank has been bothered by shoulder fatigue recently and may not have been available, as he was not deployed despite his last appearance being Tuesday. Curtiss was hit hard in an outing Wednesday versus the Giants, allowing five runs (four earned) without recording an out, but he bounced back well. He's pitched to a 3.86 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB through 35 innings while adding a save and four holds.