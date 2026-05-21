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John Curtiss: Cut loose by Snakes

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

The Diamondbacks released Curtiss on Friday.

After making 30 appearances out of the Arizona bullpen in 2025, Curtiss was outrighted off the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster in November and ended up re-signing with the organization on a minor-league deal. He failed to win a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen and hadn't made a case for a promotion while pitching at Triple-A Reno, where he posted a 4.02 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB across 15.2 innings over 12 appearances. Now a free agent, the veteran right-hander will look to catch on elsewhere.

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