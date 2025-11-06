Curtiss cleared waivers Wednesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Reno, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Curtiss finished the 2025 campaign with a 3.93 ERA and 0.93 WHIP alongside a 24:5 K:BB across 36.2 innings. However, with the Diamondbacks aiming to clear roster space before free agency begins, the 32-year-old righty will lose his place on the 40-man. He will have the option to elect free agency.