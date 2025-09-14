Curtiss (3-1) came away with the win in Saturday's extra-inning game against the Twins, allowing one hit and zero walks while striking out two batters in two scoreless innings.

Curtiss was called upon in the ninth inning to keep the game tied at 2-2, and he was brought back for the 10th to protect the Diamondbacks' three-run lead, which he did successfully after striking out Kody Clemens. Curtiss has worked out of the Diamondbacks' bullpen since late June after his contract was selected from Triple-A Reno, and he has a 3.06 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across 32.1 major-league innings this season.