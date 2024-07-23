The Diamondbacks reinstated Montgomery (knee) from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday against the Royals, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The veteran left-hander has been on the shelf nearly a month due to right knee inflammation and is returning to Arizona's rotation without a minor-league rehab assignment. Montgomery threw 56 pitches in a simulated game Thursday and will likely face some minor workload limitations in his first couple starts back with the Diamondbacks.