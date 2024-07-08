Montgomery (knee) will throw a 20-to-25 pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Montgomery resumed flat-ground work over the weekend and has now been cleared to try things from the bump. The veteran left-hander is eligible to return from his right knee injury on Sunday, and it would appear possible that he'll be ready by that time. However, the Diamondbacks could also elect to push Montgomery's return until after the All-Star break in order to allow him extra time to heal.