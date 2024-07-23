Share Video

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Monday that Montgomery (knee) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday against Kansas City, MLB.com reports.

Montgomery has been working his way back since experiencing right knee soreness June 29 and landing on the IL a few day slater. The left-hander threw a string of bullpen sessions and simulated game in preparation for Tuesday's start.

