Arizona manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Monday that Montgomery (knee) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday against Kansas City, MLB.com reports.
Montgomery has been working his way back since experiencing right knee soreness June 29 and landing on the IL a few day slater. The left-hander threw a string of bullpen sessions and simulated game in preparation for Tuesday's start.
