Montgomery pitched 0.1 innings in a Cactus League game against the Reds on Saturday, allowing five runs on two hits and two walks.

It was Montgomery's spring training debut after he dealt with a strained left index finger early on in camp. The veteran southpaw will want to put this one behind him. Montgomery hit his first batter and followed it up with a two-run home run to Christian Encarnacion-Strand. He then walked the next two, got Matt McLain to fly out, before allowing an RBI single to Elly De La Cruz. Montgomery was pulled after 28 pitches. Montgomery is likely to open the season in a long relief role for Arizona.