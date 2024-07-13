Montgomery (knee) threw a two-inning simulated bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.

Montgomery threw 40 pitches and got up and down twice in his second bullpen session of the week. The Diamondbacks believe he'll be ready to go for the first turn of the rotation following the All-Star break. The left-hander was placed on the injured list July 2 (retroactive to June 29) with right knee inflammation.