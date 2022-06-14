Herrera remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.
Daulton Varsho has been picking up more playing time in the outfield of late, but Carson Kelly's recent return from the 10-day injured list means that Herrera is still stuck in the No. 2 or 3 role at catcher. Herrera will be on the bench Tuesday for the third straight game.
