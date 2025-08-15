Herrera went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a second run scored in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.

Herrera has receded to a backup role behind James McCann lately. Despite a drop in playing time, Herrera is 5-for-18 with three RBI and three walks over six games in August. Adrian Del Castillo is also in the mix at catcher and designated hitter, making it tougher for Herrera to carve out a decent share of starts. On the year, Herrera has struggled to a .193/.293/.267 slash line with two homers, 17 RBI, 21 runs scored and six doubles over 198 plate appearances.